PORTLAND, Ore. -- A power outage in the Pearl District on Sunday morning was caused by a squirrel, according to Portland General Electric.

A squirrel crawled between two pieces of equipment and basically became a conduit, PGE said. The discharge of electricity shorted out equipment near Northwest Quimby Street and 14th Avenue.

PGE says it's having some IT issues, which is why its website says about 1,500 people are still without power. But PGE says power has been fully restored.

© 2018 KGW