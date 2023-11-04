Will spring snow affect our grape crops?

Lower temperatures are expected Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning, bringing in a chance for snow. The latest cool weather has put some wineries behind.

PORTLAND, Ore. — All of the talk so far this spring has been about Portland's cool and wet weather. So far this week, Portland saw record breaking rainfall on Monday with more than an inch of rain. But lower temperatures are expected Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning causing snow levels to drop.

So how are these cold temperatures impacting local wineries and their crop?

One winemaker told KGW that it’s a good thing our latest round of cold weather is coming now — instead of later.

At Ponzi Vineyards in Sherwood they are waiting for two things to pop: the sunshine and the buds on the vines.

“I would say we’re behind right now...from a normal season,” said winemaker Luisa Ponzi. She said they’re behind this year because of just how cool and wet the weather has been the last several weeks, but she said there are signs of hope.

“We’re seeing just a little of the buds with what we call 'wooly buds,' and they are very well protected,” said Ponzi. She said that’s a good thing because if we see a big freeze their crop won’t be impacted like they could have been if grapes were already out.

While grapes are in good shape right now — even though they might be behind schedule — indoor and outdoor plants are in good shape so far this spring too. Co-owner of Al’s Garden & Home Center, Mark Bigej said the cold weather is keeping some plants from blooming.

“With plants — thankfully it hasn’t been warm yet and so they are kind of acclimated to this cold and it doesn’t impact them a lot. But what it’s doing is delaying everything from blooming,” said Bigej.