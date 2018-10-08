PORTLAND, Ore. — Seven outdoor fires in a week have firefighters very concerned. The fires started in various ways, but the common denominator that gave them life is the extremely hot, dry conditions.

The fires burned mostly around the Interstate 84 & 205 interchange.

A Portland police officer got an extinguisher out to get started on one of them; fire crews got all the flames stopped before too much damage was done.

The fires have continued to spring up and so far investigators believe three are most likely arson.The others were probably started by a discarded cigarette butt, or other carelessness from a passing motorist, or someone walking by.

Neighbors say transients walk a path along the wall all the time by a fire that burned on southeast 91st and Hassalo. Whatever started that fire was a close call for an apartment house. The siding melted off, and it almost went up worse.

PF&R Lt. Rich Chatman says this many fires this quick should get our attention.

“There's several different sources of the seven different fires that we saw just in this one little area," Chatman said. "We're asking people just to recognize their surroundings, recognize how many days we've had of 90-plus degree weather and no rain and be careful."

Anyone with information about the fires that can call (503) 823-INFO. Tipster can remain anonymous.

