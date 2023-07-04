Nutter had warrants in Spokane for the stabbing of a homeless man in June. He was arrested in Northern California after he assaulted another homeless person.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. — A suspect with warrants in Spokane for the stabbing of a homeless man in June was arrested in California after police say he assaulted another homeless person.

According to the Willits Police Department (WPD), a homeless man was violently attacked while he was sleeping in the northern California city on June 29. During the investigation, surveillance video revealed the suspect was wearing clothing with a distinctive logo.

The same day, WPD received an alert from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) about felony warrants for the arrest of 30-year-old Charles Nutter. SPD's Investigations Unit advised Nutter’s last known location was in Mendocino County, Calif. Nutter was wanted in connection to the stabbing of a homeless man in Spokane on June 6.

WPD officers were able to match Nutter by his clothing from the surveillance photos received from the SPD alert.

On June 30, SPD’s Investigations Unit advised they had updated information that Nutter’s location was in Fort Bragg, Calif. Fort Bragg Police Department (FBPD) officers arrested Nutter on SPD felony warrants.

Nutter was wearing the same clothing seen in the surveillance photos from both cases in Spokane and Willits.

The investigation into the assault in Willits is still ongoing. The victim is currently reported in stable condition.

Nutter is being held at the Mendocino County Jail awaiting extradition to Spokane. He is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and other charges.

