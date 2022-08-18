Suspected Riverfront Park shooter arrested in Oregon, awaiting extradition back to Washington

26-year-old Matthew Brumfield was arrested near Portland on Aug. 26 for allegedly shooting at parkgoers at Spokane's Riverfront Park in early August.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of pointing a gun at a group of employees at a downtown Spokane restaurant and firing a round at a group at Riverfront Park was arrested in Oregon on Aug. 26.

26-year-old Matthew Brumfield was arrested near Portland for allegedly shooting at parkgoers at Riverfront Park and pointing a gun at restaurant employees in early August.

Spokane deputies responded to a call on Aug. 17 before 7 p.m. at the 800 block of Third Ave. for a possible robbery. When officers arrived at the location, they learned from witnesses that employees of a restaurant nearby had been dealing with some customers who became unruly.

Witnesses told officers that employees went to the parking lot to ask the group to leave the area. One of the people in the group, later identified as Brumfield, then pointed a gun at the employees and threatened them. The group left and employees called 911.

Minutes later, SPD responded to a call of a shot fired near Riverfront Park on the 500 block of N. Howard. Witnesses told officers that two cars, one driven by a woman and the other by a man, drove up and pulled up alongside a curb.

The man fired a round toward witnesses sitting in Riverfront Park, who tried to stop the fight after they told the man and woman they would be calling the police. The witnesses told deputies the man and woman began arguing, and then the man hit the woman. Nobody was injured and the man left the scene.

SPD's initial investigation found the two incidents were related and that Brumfield and the woman arguing near Riverfront Park were also at the business on the 800 block of Third Ave before the second incident.

On Aug. 26, Brumfield was found in Portland after fleeing the Spokane area. He was taken into custody by the Portland Police Bureau and is currently awaiting extradition back to Washington. It is not known when he will return to the state.

Brumfield faces two counts of First Degree Assault, two counts of Second Degree Assault and one count of drive-by shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

