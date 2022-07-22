'I will treasure our moments together': Family, friends and teammates remember Spencer Webb

People honored the life of the Ducks football player at a memorial service on Thursday. He was remembered for his compassion and kindness.

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon football program and the family of Spencer Webb held a public memorial service on Thursday to celebrate his life.

The 22-year-old Ducks tight end died last week from a head injury after an accidental fall near Triangle Lake, west of Eugene.

Many attended the public tribute at Autzen Stadium for the Oregon football player, who is remembered just as much for what he brought to the gridiron as his compassion and kindness.

After Webb's death, Ducks football coach Dan Lanning tweeted about Webb, saying how much he would be missed. At the memorial service, he shared how easy it was for Webb to connect with everyone.

"He could talk to you for three minutes and by the end of the conversation, he would know where you're from and what makes you tick, and maybe your social security number," said Lanning.

Teammates Cam McCormick and Isaah Crocker said getting to know him was a gift.

"Although I have tremendous pain in my heart and I miss my brother everyday, I will treasure all our moments together and remember him always and forever," McCormick said.

"He was the rose that grew from concrete. Coming from nothing, he learned to turn tragedy into beautiful triumph," said Crocker. "And that's where me and Spence connected the most."

Webb's brother, Cody, and sister-in-law, Alicia, described him as a young man who overcame many challenges in life. The couple raised him through his high school years. Webb got his grades up and earned a scholarship at Oregon.

"A lot of what I was in his life was tough love," Cody said, "That's how I coached him, that's how I loved him ... but, hey, he was able to take those talents and get to where he's at."