Oregon to hold public memorial service for Spencer Webb on Thursday

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon football program and the family of Spencer Webb will hold a public memorial service Thursday to celebrate his life. Webb, 22, died last week from a head injury after an accidental fall near Triangle Lake, west of Eugene.

The memorial will be held at Autzen Stadium at 6 p.m. Thursday, according to a tweet from the Oregon football program.

"Spencer blessed many lives throughout his journey as a dear friend and source of inspiration," a photo graphic with the tweet reads. "The Webb family, and the Oregon Football Program, lovingly invite you to attend a memorial service in celebration of Spencer's life. All are welcome to attend."

Webb fell and hit his head near Triangle Lake on Wednesday, July 13. The fall appeared to be accidental and there was no evidence of foul play, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said.

After Webb's death, Ducks football coach Dan Lanning tweeted about Webb, saying how much he would be missed. "So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!," Lanning tweeted.

The Oregon football Twitter account tweeted the following: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Spencer Webb. Our hearts go out to his family, teammates, and friends at such a difficult time. We will miss Spencer greatly."

