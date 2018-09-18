MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Somebody stole a specialized tricycle with hand cranks from a 20-year-old double amputee who lives in the Milwaukie area.

Justin Burley Beavers wants his bike back.

"It was really stunning to be honest. It was unbelievable," he said.

Justin lost his legs at the age of 10 months when meningitis threatened his life.

It affected his hands, too.

He does not like prosthetics. He said they hurt his skin.

His skateboard is his main form of transportation.

Beavers said this past Friday, he cranked the bike to a Cricket Wireless store two miles from his apartment on SE 82nd Avenue.

He doesn’t have any pictures of himself on the bike but his mom posted a couple that are similar on his Facebook page.

“It’s a hand crank and it’s not independent -- you crank both hands at the same time -- so that’s an easy tell,” he said.

A tricycle similar to the missing version

Beavers said, while he was inside the store getting a new phone, someone stole the bike, despite a lock with a chain that looped through the back wheels.

A worker inside the store Monday confirmed Justin was there and that he reported his bike stolen but there are no outside cameras to check to see who took the bike.

What ever happened, Justin wants his bike back.

“To me, that’s like a weight set to me. That’s like, my way of getting healthy you know. That's my way of getting out and enjoying what’s outside,” he said.

Justin said he reported the theft to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. If you know anything about the theft you are asked to call them at (503) 655-8211.

