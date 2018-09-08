Special Olympics Oregon this morning abruptly announced the cancellation of this year's The Bite of Oregon, it's biggest annual fundraiser, saying the event may return in the future.

The event has spanned three decades. It features vendors that represent culinary offerings that represent all of Oregon. Last year, it moved from Tom McCall Waterfront Park to the Rose Garden.

In a prepared statement, The Bite organization said in part:

"The Bite has raised significant funds, positively impacting the lives of thousands of Oregonians. But in recent years, we’ve also seen a significant increase in the costs and staff time associated with the event. This break will allow us to focus more resources toward our most important mission: providing year-round sports opportunities to individuals with intellectual disabilities throughout the state."

The announcement comes after revelations that thousands of dollars are missing from an account controlled by the non-profit.

And it also comes after announcements that the fall Special Olympics and next year's winter Special Olympics have been canceled over financial concerns.

New CEO Britt Carlson Oase, who started on June 1, reviewed the organization's finances with new Chief Financial Officer Lori Van Dyke and pulled the plug on those fall and winter events.

"We have searched for every possible scenario that paints a better picture, but this is where we are," Oase said in a prior news release. "Currently, we don't have the funds available to pay for services we have used in the past, hindering our ability to carry out our 2018 schedule as planned."

Special Olympics Oregon lost $325,000 on $4.5 million in revenue in 2016, according to its most recent annual report made public. The organization's 2017 annual report has not been filed with the IRS.

