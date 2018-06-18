Special Olympics Oregon on Monday announced it will suspend its 2018 Games because of financial problems.

The Games were scheduled for July 14 and 15. Roughly 1,500 athletes with intellectual disabilities were expected to compete.

The organization said it made the decision after new CEO Britt Carlson Oase, who started on June 1, reviewed the organization's finances with new Chief Financial Officer Lori Van Dyke.

Special Olympics Oregon lost $325,000 on $4.5 million in revenue in 2016, according to its most recent annual report made public. The organization's 2017 annual report has not been filed with the IRS.

The organization expects to lose money again in 2018, according to a news release. The financial review undertaken by Oase and Van Dyke also found overstatements in amounts owed to Special Olympics Oregon.

"We have searched for every possible scenario that paints a better picture, but this is where we are," Oase said, in the news release. "It is important that Special Olympics Oregon be a good community partner to all stakeholders, including our athletes and their families, volunteers, schools, the many supporters we have in law enforcement, the corporate community, donors and vendors. Currently, we don't have the funds available to pay for services we have used in the past, hindering our ability to carry out our 2018 schedule as planned."

Oase said she is implementing a new financial plan that includes cutting expenses, a hiring freeze, staff reductions and new revenue.

"My commitment to our board, staff and stakeholders is to operate with transparency and accountability," she said, in the news release. "It's important to note that our service to athletes and the programs provided has been, in my view, outstanding. I'm proud and honored to join this talented staff and continue the great work that they've been doing, despite having to take a break from our Games in order to get financially healthy."

The Special Olympics Oregon board expressed support for Oase.

"The board of directors is disappointed to see the full extent of the financial situation, but the board is confident under the leadership of Mrs. Oase and Mrs. Van Dyke, Special Olympics Oregon will regain its financial foundation and build for decades of future success," said Chairman Greg Hathaway, in the news release.

Special Olympics Oregon participants compete at no cost. Team Oregon, a delegation of 44 athletes, will still compete in the 2018 USA Games in Seattle in July.

