SpaceX rocket debris found on private property in Washington

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A piece of debris from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that reentered Earth's atmosphere last week was discovered on a private property in Washington state, law enforcement said Friday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office in central-eastern Washington tweeted that the debris was a "composite-overwrapped pressure vessel" from the rocket, which was found in the southwestern part of the county. The sheriff's office declined to disclose more specific information.

People across the Pacific Northwest were in awe March 25 as they watched a stream of bright lights streaking across the night sky. Astronomers nationwide have said the debris from SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched March 4.

SpaceX recovered a Composite-Overwrapped Pressure Vessel from last week’s Falcon 9 re-entry. It was found on private property in southwest Grant County this week. Media and treasure hunters: we are not disclosing specifics. The property owner simply wants to be left alone. pic.twitter.com/dEIQAotItY — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) April 2, 2021

Astronomer Jonathan McDowell at the Center for Astrophysics said the rocket "failed to make a deorbit burn" when it reentered the atmosphere over the Pacific Northwest after 22 days in orbit.

Hours after the debris made reentry, Jim Todd, director of space science education at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI), told KGW people may find debris on the ground, but that it was too early to tell.

Dr. James Davenport, research assistant professor of astronomy at the University of Washington, said the debris was likely about 30 miles into the atmosphere, and it was unlikely any substantial pieces would reach the ground.

@KGWNews Meteor shower over Southern WA state with distant explosions pic.twitter.com/3CShJUed1i — Brett Boyd (@Brett_Boyd_) March 26, 2021