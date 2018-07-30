GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Taylor Creek Fire burning west of Grants Pass has continued a gradual march toward an iconic section of the Rogue River.

The top priority wildfire in Oregon reached 24,965 acres Monday morning, even with fire teams making some progress during the past two days.

The fire has forced more than 1,000 people to evacuate from their homes in the Merlin and Grants Pass area, officials said, but hasn’t burned any homes or structures yet.

Taylor Creek is the largest of the fires to have grown out of a lightning storm earlier this month, but there remain eight large wildfires and multi-fire complexes burning in the area that have dropped air quality to hazardous levels across southwest Oregon.

On the Taylor Creek Fire, much of the focus has moved to the fire’s northern flank, which is around a half-mile from the Rogue River, one of Oregon’s most popular rafting and fishing destinations.

The river remains open, as do some river access points and the main Merlin-Galice Road. The river’s famous “wild section” also remains open.

However, there are level 3 evacuations in place for Indian Mary Campground and a level 2 evacuation level in place for the river outpost of town of Galice. And the situation is fluid, officials said Monday morning.

“The fire has continued to back its way down toward the Rogue River — it’s about a half-mile from the river between Indian Mary and Taylor Creek Road,” fire spokesman Trevor Fulton said.

“We’re doing a lot of structure protection in that area — we know how much people love that area and it’s one of our top priorities.”

Taylor Creek Fire Map July 30 by Statesman Journal on Scribd

Ironically, fire teams have been aided the last few days by smoke billowing up from the area’s other active wildfire — the Klondike Fire, burning in the Kalmiopsis Wilderness east of Selma.

“The smoke has lowered the temperatures and given us a little extra humidity to work with, which has actually helped quite a bit,” Fulton said.

There are now more than 2,600 firefighters working on Taylor Creek, with more resources becoming available as the Grave Creek Fires and Garner Creek Complex Fires come under better control.

Here's more details on the situation from the morning briefing:

Here’s a roundup on all the fires burning in southwest Oregon.

For details on evacuation levels — as they change — follow the Josephine County Sheriff's Office. He's a list of all evacuations for Josephine County.

For the most up to date map with evacuation areas, see this page.

Below is an update on all of the major fires.

Klondike Fire (evacuations near Selma and Illinois River)

The wildfire burning on the east side of the Kalmiopsis Wilderness, known as the Klondike Fire, continued to grow this weekend. As of Monday morning the fire has burned 15,915 acres with just 5 percent containment.

"Active to very active fire behavior is expected today and tonight with growth to the east and north," fire teams said in a Monday report.

The fire has spread out of the wilderness and fire teams are primarily looking at how to stop the blaze from moving east toward Selma.

"Our primary focus is protecting values along the Illinois River Road and developing good fire lines to protect the U.S. Highway 199 corridor and towns such as Selma," Noel Livingstone said in a morning briefing Monday.

A Level 3 'Go' evacuation order remains in effect for the Oak Flat area on Illinois River Road. Illinois River Road from mile post 2.5 to Oak Flat is at a level 2 evacuation level meaning “get ready.”

In addition, a number of trails, including the Illinois River Trail, have been closed.

See closure details here.

Grave Creek / Pleasant Creek fires (evacuations near Wimer)

Crews battling flames in the Grave Creek and Pleasant Creek fires burning near Wimer were able to slow growth this weekend.

Teams worked to secure perimeters and start mop-up operations in the Grave Creek Fire area.

Smoke from the Klondike Fire actually help drop temperatures over the area.

Fire teams have the Pleasant Creek Fire at 835 acres, a slight shrinkage since Saturday.

The Grave Creek Fire reversed its growth pattern and shrank by a few acres, making it a total of 7,817 acres.

For detailed information click here.

Natchez Fire (closures near Siskiyou Wilderness)

The Natchez Fire, located 15 miles south of Cave Junction, showed more growth this weekend.

The fire grew to over 5,300 acres as of Monday morning, with 10 percent containment, continuing to spread on the north and south ends of the fire.

Crews will continue work to connect Forest Service roads using low-intensity burn outs on the north side today.

Fire officials said they are optimistic about their primary plan for the northern fire lines but are working on alternatives.

On Sunday, spot fires were observed on the West branch of Indian Creek and areas west of Kelly Lake.

See this page for the latest updates.

South Umpqua Complex (evacuation warnings near Tiller)

This complex of six larger wildfires and numerous smaller ones grew to 13,168 acres as of Monday with 16 percent containment.

The Miles Fire, now top priority in the South Umpqua Complex, continued to push east toward Hawk Mountain. Multiple spot fires were sparked by wind-blown embers near the southeast perimeter. The fire has covered 2,602 acres with 14 percent containment.

Crews were shifted away from the Snowshoe Fire, covering 3,799 acres with 95 percent containment, which is still in mop up with good progress made on hot spots.

Wind gusts carried embers sparking multiple spot fires half a mile out of the Columbus Fire southern edge, according to reports. The fire has covered 5,259 acres with no containment.

Closures remain for a campground and roads in the Tiller Ranger District.

For more details on the South Umpqua Complex, including more details on closures, click here.

Sugar Pine fires

The 19 small- to medium-sized wildfires burning north of Prospect and Tiller on either side of Oregon Highway 62 south of Crater Lake continue to spread.

Collectively they have burned more than 5,200 acres as of Monday morning.

Sustained high temperatures, gusty afternoon winds and low humidity have continued to fan the flames.

The Sugar Pine Fire grew by 700 acres over the weekend, covering 2,379 acres. It is 3 percent contained. The Goodview Fire continued to grow to 1,353 acres and is zero percent contained.

The Level 2 'Be Set' evacuation order is still in place for the Elk Creek area. Officials are encouraging residents "to prepare for possible evacuation, ensure house numbers are visible, and remove flammable material from the perimeter of their homes."

Firefighters worked on improving multiple fire lines north of homes by setting up hoses and sprinklers and moving flammable items away from houses.

"Residents have been extremely appreciative of the efforts emergency responders have been doing for their community," fire officials said.

Fire personnel numbering over 840 remain assigned to the fire.

Other active fires in the area include:

Round Top — 155 acres, 45 percent contained

Union — 106 acres, 65 percent contained

The report states that all other fires on the north end of the High Cascades Ranger District have been contained.

For more information, visit this page.

Hendrix Fire (evacuation warnings near Ruch)

The Hendrix Fire southwest of Ashland, in the Little Applegate River area, remains at 1,081 acres and is now 70 percent contained as of Monday.

The southeast corner remains without a firm containment line due the to steep, challenging terrain according to officials.

Officials moved back the expected containment date to the end of August due to the lack of containment lines on the southeast corner.

A helicopter and 267 personnel remain assigned to the blaze.

A portion of the Pacific Crest Trail closed by the fire has been reopened.

Jackson County Sheriff's office: View latest evacuation notices here.

