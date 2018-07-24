GOLD BEACH, Ore. — Seven earthquakes were recorded about 130 miles west of Gold Beach, Ore., Tuesday morning.

A 4.3 earthquake struck at 5:16 a.m. about 133 miles west of Gold Beach, according to the USGS. It was first reported as a 5.0 quake.

As of 9 a.m., six more earthquakes were detected in the same area hours later ranging from 3.2 to 5.6. All the quakes were about six miles deep.

