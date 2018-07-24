The air quality in Southern Oregon was the worst in the nation Monday, and the rest of the week doesn’t look much better.

Officials recommended wearing a mask outdoors and said sensitive populations, such as small children and pregnant women, might consider leaving town.

Teams fighting wildfires received a little bit of help from Mother Nature Sunday.

Thunderstorms remained mostly in California and had little impact on Southern Oregon's numerous wildfires, according to the National Weather Service in Medford.

But the relief was short lived.

Air quality across the region deteriorated Monday as little wind activity concentrated wildfire smoke over nearby cities.

The Department of Environmental Quality recorded "hazardous" air in Shady Cove Sunday morning — the worst in the United States — with very unhealthy air in Ashland, Medford and Klamath Falls.

DEQ said small children and pregnant women should consider leaving the valley, the Medford Mail Tribune reported.

Current conditions can be viewed on the DEQ's air quality map.

Video: How to properly evacuate from a wildfire

More: A breakdown of Southern Oregon wildfires

© 2018 KGW