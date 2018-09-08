SAMS VALLEY, Ore. — Law enforcement expanded the search for a missing southern Oregon woman and her two daughters who are believed to be endangered. They were last seen on Tuesday afternoon.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says Tanda Christiansen, 28, and her two daughters, Lily Bloom, 6, and Alexandria Bloom, 7, were reported missing after they failed to return to a family member's home in Sams Valley, Ore.

Family members say Christiansen had previously talked about wanting to travel to Washington. They also expressed concerns that she maybe suffering from a mental health crisis.

That same day, the sheriff's office had received a request for a welfare check from a resident on Pelton Lane after they found a woman and two girls wandering around on their property and gave them a ride to the end of the driveway. They were last seen around 1 p.m. walking on Pelton Lane toward Ramsey Road. Deputies arrived a short time later but were unable to locate the three people. They believe it may have been Christiansen and her daughters.

Christiansen is described as white, 5-foot-7, and about 180 pounds with brown hair dyed blue or purple, and has light brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and pants.

Alexandria is described as having light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt.

Lilly has dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and shorts.

Family say Christiansen has no phone, money, or means of transportation. All three were barefoot the last time they were seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 541-776-7206 and refer to case #18-16535.

