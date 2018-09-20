EAGLE POINT, Ore. — A 33-year-old man was shot and killed by police in a Carl’s Jr. bathroom in Eagle Point on Wednesday night.

An Eagle Point police officer first contacted Matthew Graves near the restaurant at around 8:40 p.m. The confrontation continued into the restaurant bathroom, where a struggle ensued, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. A news release from the sheriff's office did not explain why the officer engaged Graves.

A second officer arrived and assisted with trying to bring Graves into custody. During the struggle, shots were fired, the sheriff’s office said.

Graves was pronounced dead at the scene. One of the officers sustained minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation and a review by a grand jury. They were not identified.

A multi-agency investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective David Seese with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 541-774-8304 and refer to case number 18-19902.

