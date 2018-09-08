SAMS VALLEY, Ore. — A missing southern Oregon woman and her two daughters who deputies believed were in danger were found safe about two miles from their home.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says Tanda Christiansen, 28, and her two daughters, Lily Bloom, 6, and Alexandria Bloom, 7, who had last been seen on Tuesday afternoon, were found hiding in a brushy area along Sams Creek.

A resident who lives in the 8400 block of Ramsey Road called police and told them he had found the three on his property.

Christiansen and her daughters were thirsty and hungry but otherwise unharmed. They were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Family members said Christiansen had previously talked about wanting to travel to Washington. They said she had no phone, money or means of transportation, and expressed concern that she may be suffering from a mental health crisis.

