The Klamathon Fire grew to 35,250 acres on the Oregon and California border during the weekend, prompting new evacuations on both sides of the state line.

But it’s the next three days that could determine the long-term impact of the blaze, especially on the Oregon side.

The weather is expected to take a dangerous turn Monday afternoon, with winds pushing the fire northward and challenging fire lines, in addition to boiling hot temperatures, officials said.

If the fire spreads into the heavy timber of the Soda Mountain Wilderness, on the Oregon side, the fire could be a longer-term event, said Melissa Cano, spokeswoman on the fire with the Oregon Department of Forestry.

However, if they’re able to hold the fire lines in place, the fire’s long-term impact could be more limited.

“It’s hard to predict — the weather is going to be against us,” she said.

Two regions will be most important Monday, Cano said.

The most important, right now, is the northern flank between Interstate 5 and Pilot Rock in the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument.

“We have really good control lines there, but if the fire were to spot over, it could make a run toward the freeway and towns,” Cano said. “We have a contingency plan and a lot of firefighters on standby if that happens."

The more challenging region is the fire’s northeastern flank, from around Pilot Rock down to the Oregon-California border.

“There’s some fire line, both direct and indirect, but that area will be the bigger challenge,” she said. “It’s steep and rugged terrain, and the winds are expected to blow from the southwest to the northeast, so there is potential for it to spread in that direction.”

The fire has already destroyed 81 structures, taken one life and injured three firefighters, according to reports. The fire is 30 percent contained but is currently threatening 810 structures.

(For updates on this story on the California side, see coverage in the Redding Record Searchlight).

Map of the Klamathon Fire in southern Oregon and northern California. (Photo: CalFire)

A number of evacuation orders are in place in Oregon.

A level 3 evacuation notice — meaning “go now” — is in effect for:

The Colestin Road area from the Oregon-California border to the Mount Ashland Ski Road and Highway 99 from the border to Mount Ashland Ski Road.

The area east of I-5 covering lands and private properties east of the Jackson-Klamath county line, north of the Oregon-California border and south of a line that extends from the intersection of I-5 and the Mount Ashland Ski Road due east to the Jackson-Klamath county line is also under a level 3 advisory.

A level 2 evacuation notice — meaning “get set to go” — is in effect for:

Old Highway 99 to just below Callahan's Lodge and the Mount Ashland Ski Road from Mount Ashland down to Highway 99.

The area east of I-5 covering BLM lands west of the Jackson-Klamath county line, north of the line that extends from the intersection of I-5 and the Mount Ashland Ski Road due east to the Jackson-Klamath county line, north to Highway 66 is, too.

For outdoor recreation seekers, many areas are closed, including:

Hiking areas just outside Ashland, including Emigrant Creek Road, Baldy Creek Road, Soda Mountain Road, Pilot Rock Road, the Lone Pilot Trail and the Pacific Crest Trail from Highway 66 west to the boundary of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument.

All BLM lands and roads within the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument southeast of Ashland are also closed.

