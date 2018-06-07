UPDATE at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 7

The Klamathon Fire slowed its pace somewhat on Saturday, especially in Oregon, as shifting winds pushed the blaze back toward California.

All evacuation levels remain in effect in the Mount Ashland and Colestin area, just south of Ashland along the state line.

The fire is now 22,000 acres with 20 percent containment, fire officials said in a Saturday night report.

However, the fire continues to spread into the timberland of Klamath and Rogue River-Siskiyou national forests.

The fire has destroyed 72 structures, killed one person and injured two firefighters. It is now threatening 810 additional structures, the report said.

There are 2,300 firefighters working the blaze.

For more details on specific local evacuations, see CalFire's incident page.

Here's a briefing from the two fire teams.

KLAMATHON FIRE - Afternoon update from CAL FIRE IMT4 and Oregon Department of Forestry with a map and descriptions of current fire activity. #KlamathonFire @ORDeptForestry @CAL_FIRE pic.twitter.com/PBc6P2iScw — CAL FIRE SKU (@CALFIRESKU) July 7, 2018

UPDATE at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 7

The Klamathon Fire more than doubled in size Friday night, roaring to 21,800 acres on the Oregon and California border.

The blaze showed “extreme fire behavior with movement in multiple directions” and has spread across the border in Oregon, according to Saturday morning’s report.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The fire has already destroyed 40 structures and killed one person. Now, it’s threatening another 350 homes, including around Colestin, Oregon, and Mount Ashland Ski Area.

Approximately 750 people have been evacuated, officials said.

Photos of the wildfire

Photos: Wildfire near Oregon-California border The fire is burning near the Oregon-California border. 01 / 04 The fire is burning near the Oregon-California border. 01 / 04

Interstate 5 has been reopened, but remains threatened by the fire, officials said.

A level 3 evacuation — meaning "go now" — has been issued for Colestin Road and Highway 99, from the California border to Mt. Ashland Ski Road in Oregon.

A level 2 evacuation — meaning "get set to go" — has been issued for the Mt. Ashland Ski Road from the ski resort to Highway 99, and Highway 99 from Mt. Ashland Ski Road to the 6700-block.

Video: Timelapse of Klamathon Fire

Officials are projecting fire spread into nearby forestlands, including the Cascade-Siskiyou National Forest and Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest in Oregon.

The fire began Thursday afternoon around Hornbrook, Calif., and quickly grew with high winds and dry conditions, shutting down I-5 for almost 24 hours.

There are now 1,083 firefighters working the blaze, including 88 fire engines and 31 helicopters.

Crews drop water on a section of the Klamathon Fire burning near the California-Oregon border

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

One dead

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's office confirmed a civilian fatality from the fire on Friday but declined to identify the person while they notify next of kin.

In a Facebook interview with the Redding Record Searchlight, the sheriff's office said the person who died during the fire was found inside a building and investigators are trying to determine the manner of death.

Hikers warned

The Jackson County Sheriff's office issued a warning to hikers and people considering outdoor recreation near the border to avoid the area due to rapidly changing fire conditions.

Specific areas include the Pacific Crest Trail, Mount Ashland and the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument.

Due to the remote location of the areas of concern, officials said people may not receive notices to evacuate with enough time to do so.

Hot conditions and high winds were again expected to cause rapid expansion to the fire perimeter on Friday.

© 2018 KGW