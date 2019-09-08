JACKSONVILLE, Oregon — A Jacksonville, Oregon, man recently won a $3 million Mega Millions prize, extending a streak of good fortune for lottery players in the small Southern Oregon town.

Martin Oliverson matched five numbers, 10-24-28-33-38, for the July 30 drawing. He missed the Megaball of 6 but matching the five numbers was still good enough to win $1 million. Oliverson also purchased a $1 Megaplier option, which ended up being 3 and tripled his winnings to $3 million.

Oliverson and his family didn’t initially realize how much he won.

“My wife had to sit down when we learned that since this isn’t the top prize, we get the entire $3 million. We won double what we thought!” Oliverson told Oregon Lottery.

Oliverson’s $3 million winnings ties him for the largest Mega Millions winner in Oregon history, lottery officials said. A Springfield woman won $3 million playing Mega Millions earlier this year.

Oliverson’s win also continues a hot streak for lottery players in Jacksonville. Since 2001, Oregon Lottery said there have been five multi-million-dollar jackpot winners from Jacksonville, a town of less than 3,000 people about five miles west of Medford. The string of good luck has led lottery officials to refer to the town as “Jackpot-ville.”

Oliverson bought his ticket from the Jacksonville Chevron station on North 5th Street.