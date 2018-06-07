ASHLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Oregon Department of Transportation says Interstate 5 near the California state line has reopened, but motorists should expect major delays.

Authorities had closed the highway near Ashland on Thursday because of a wildfire in Northern California.

The fire started Thursday afternoon and forced evacuations in the small town of Hornbrook, California, located about 8 miles south of the state line.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said multiple structures were threatened, damaged or destroyed.

The fast-moving Klamathon Fire roared from a handful of acres to 8,000 acres Friday morning.

Crews drop water on a section of the Klamathon Fire burning near the California-Oregon border

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

California Governor Jerry Brown declared a State of Emergency in Siskiyou County due to the effects of the Klamathon Fire.

© 2018 KGW