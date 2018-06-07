ASHLAND, Ore. -- A wildfire along the Oregon and California border that closed I-5 overnight Thursday night grew to 8,000 by Friday morning and was barely contained.

I-5 lanes were expected to re-open Friday morning with limited caravans of vehicles escorted in each direction by highway troopers.

The fast-moving Klamathon Fire roared from a handful of acres to 8,000 acres Friday morning, prompting evacuations in Hornbrook, Calif., located about 8 miles south of the state line.

Alternative routes / warnings:

Traffic bound for California should consider using Oregon 58 or 140 to U.S. 97.

Traffic is encouraged to exit I-5 prior to Ashland exit 14.

Northbound traffic is being stopped at North Yreka exit in California

Oregon 273 -- Old Siskiyou Highway - is closed at Oregon 66.

Travel across Oregon 66 is not advised for commercial motor vehicles

Evacuation shelters are open at Jackson Street School in Yreka and at Ashland High School.

The fire is 5 percent contained and moving fast with high winds and dry conditions. The fire jumped I-5 and is burning power lines near Bailey Hill Road north of Hornbrook, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident page.

Visibility has been reduced to zero in some areas, CHIP said.

Crews drop water on a section of the Klamathon Fire burning near the California-Oregon border

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

California Governor Jerry Brown declared a State of Emergency in Siskiyou County due to the effects of the Klamathon Fire.

© 2018 KGW