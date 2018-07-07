ROSEBURG, Ore. – A deer was discovered with an arrow in its head in the Roseburg area on Friday.

The deer was found in the 800 block of San Souci Drive, west of Roseburg. The arrow was removed and the deer returned to its small fawn nearby.

Oregon State Police believe the deer was shot on Wednesday or Thursday from a home on Braunda Drive, San Souci Drive or Bellwood Lane.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Sr. Trooper Stone at 541-817-4472 or OSP dispatch at 541-440-3333. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward will be offered for information leading to a citation or arrest.

© 2018 KGW