BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was arrested Wednesday on felony warrant for manufacturing of a controlled substance, police said.

The man - 38-year-old Mathew Thompson - was one of two men who were involved in a single-engine plane crash in Medford last month. Thompson, along with 34-year-old Zachary Moore, also of Boise, were treated for minor injuries after the crash.

They were then arrested by authorities in Oregon on felony marijuana trafficking charges.

Following the crash, police in Boise received reports of a potential illegal drug laboratory operation at a home shared by the two in Boise’s North End.

Boise police officers and Homeland Security agents searched the home on June 12, the department said, and found equipment indicating a drug manufacturing operation was taking place inside the home.

Thompson was taken into custody Wednesday in the area of Five Mile and Lake Hazel roads, and is being held in the Ada County Jail on federal detention warrant.

Police are still looking for Moore.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS (2677).

Mathew Thompson (left) and Zachary Moore after their June 8 arrests in Oregon.

Boise Police Department