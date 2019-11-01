MEDFORD, Ore. — Police arrested an armed man who was trying to board a plane at the Medford Airport on Thursday.

Medford police arrived shortly after 1:20 p.m. and found a man requesting to board a plane with a gun in a shoulder holster in the TSA checkpoint area. The man had refused to show an ID or a boarding pass, according to authorities.

Officers attempted to talk with the suspect, but he was uncooperative. He was ultimately asked to leave the airport, but refused, police said.

Police tried to take the suspect into custody for trespassing. During the struggle, police said the man tried to reach for his gun, but officers were able to pull his hand away and take him into custody.

Anthony James Anderson, 33, was booked into the Jackson County Jail on attempted assault, trespassing, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officers said they found four loaded handguns and more rounds of ammunition in Anderson's possession.

It’s unknown what Anderson’s plans were but police believe mental illness may have been a contributing factor.

His bail is set at $30,000.