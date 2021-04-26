'He's a human being who needs help': Southeast Portland woman tends to man shot near her home

Officers arrested the suspected shooter and seized a handgun.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Lindsay Strannigan's Sunday afternoon in the garden took an unexpected turn when she heard gunfire near her home at Southeast 72nd and Cooper.

"I turned around and the first thing I saw was a man holding a gun," Strannigan said.

The 39-year-old froze, but not for long. Strannigan saw a man tumble out of a car.

"He was holding his arm and screaming he had been shot and he asked me to call the police," she said.

Strannigan helped the man onto her porch, and out of harm's way, before calling 911. A dispatcher instructed her to apply pressure to the man's gunshot wound with a towel.

"I think the hardest moment is when I had to get the towel and he's panicking that I'm going to leave him and he's asking me not to leave him and leave him alone."

Strannigan helped the man until police and medics arrived. They rushed him to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"I've heard he's going to be alright which I'm really, really grateful to hear," Strannigan said. "I've been stressed out about him."

What happened in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood is becoming far too common in the Portland area. This year there have been more than 270 shootings in the Rose City. In 2020, we did not see this many shootings until early July.

"I don't know what the answer to it is," Strannigan said.

What Strannigan does know is that officers made an arrest in the shooting outside her home and they seized a gun as evidence.

As far as her role in the whole thing, Strannigan summed it up like this.