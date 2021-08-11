Police identify 18-year-old shot and killed in Southeast Portland

A security guard found Dohnavinh Saelee's body in the area of Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast 128th Avenue.

Police identified the victim of a shooting in Southeast Portland on August 7 as 18-year-old Dohnavinh Saelee. The state medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Around 4:40 a.m., a security guard found Saelee's body in the area of Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast 128th Avenue. Officers found "evidence of a shooting," according to Portland police in a news release.

Police have not released any suspect information or any details about what led up to the shooting.

According to police, there have been 58 homicides in Portland in 2021, surpassing 55 homicides in 2020. Portland is on pace to surpass the most homicide deaths in a year, which was 70 set in 1987.