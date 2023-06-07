2 killed, 2 hurt in crash in Southeast Portland

Portland police have not released any details about the medical condition of the two people who were taken to the hospital.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a rollover crash involving two vehicles that killed two people and left two others injured in the Lents neighborhood of Southeast Portland Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the crash around 9:40 p.m. at Southeast Foster Road and Southeast 96th Avenue, which is at the on-ramp from Southeast Foster Road to northbound Interstate 205. When the officers arrived, they found two people dead and two others were taken to the hospital. Police have not identified the two people who died and have not released details about the medical condition of the two others who were hospitalized.

Police have also not released any other information about what led up to the crash. The Portland Police Traffic Division's Major Crash Team is investigating.

Southeast Foster Road and Southeast Woodstock Boulevard between 94th Avenue and 101st Avenue were closed for several hours during the investigation, but have since reopened. The off-ramp from northbound I-205 was open, but at the time, drivers could only go west on Foster Road.

Portland police asks anyone with information about the deadly crash to send an email to crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, addressed "attn:Traffic Division" and reference case number 23-176928.

This is a developing story and it may be updated when more information becomes available.

