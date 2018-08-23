PORTLAND, Ore. — Four dogs died in a house fire in southeast Portland on Wednesday night according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

Fire crews say when they arrived they found a 1.5 story house at 1131 Southeast 33rd Avenue on fire. Power lines were also found burning.

Large amounts of debris inside the house made it difficult to access the fire, according to firefighters.

Four dogs were pulled out from the fire and one received medical care. Sadly, all died.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

