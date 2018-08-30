PORTLAND, Ore. — Southeast Foster Road is undergoing a transformation.

Between Southeast 88th and 82nd avenues, a paving crew is laying down a new roadway. At the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue, electrical workers are wiring shiny new power poles and preparing new street lights.

And down the center of the road, you can see grinding from the work that removed two lanes of traffic and fresh yellow paint that replaced them with a center turn lane.

It's all part of a $9 million project to remake the traffic flow and change the feel of this area.

“It does feel like it’s changing--trying to make it look better,” said Keeley Cooper.

Cooper and her husband own Automotive Outfitters at Southeast 83rd and Foster Road. They've been here 18 years.

“It's always been dangerous. We've seen over our 18 years here, especially this corner where it would curve here at least once a month, a really bad accident,” she said.

Four lanes of traffic squeezed down to two over a 40-block area, from 50th Avenue to 90th Avenue. New traffic lights are joined by new, wider sidewalks.

Dan Gregorio gets around in a motorized scooter. He looks forward to quieter, safer streets and sidewalks.

“If it helps, yeah. When all the construction ain't here--this is the Indy 500!" Gregorio said.

Another neighbor named Alan offered his opinion.

“I think its absolutely fantastic. I love seeing this kind of thing,” he said.

Not everyone is a fan, but the work is moving forward. The cost is paid for with the 10-cent a gallon gas tax voters approved two years ago, said John Brady from Portland’s Bureau of Transportation.

“We realize that with a construction project this big, there's some short-term inconvenience but we really feel the long-term improvements will be worth it,” he said.

Business owner Keeley Cooper agrees.

“More pedestrian friendly. I think it will get people out of their houses a little bit. Maybe clean it up around here. It'll be nice. I'm looking forward to it,” she said.

