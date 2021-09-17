Portland police respond to suspicious device, bank evacuated

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responded to a suspicious device at a Southeast Portland bank on Friday afternoon. The building on Southeast Belmont near Southeast 30th Avenue was evacuated, police said.
The Metropolitan Explosive Disposal Unit is responding.
Southeast Belmont will be closed between 30th and 31st Avenues and Southeast 30th will be closed from Belmont to Southeast Yamhill Street while officers are on-scene. Pedestrians and drivers should avoid the area.
This is a developing story and may be updated.