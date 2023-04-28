Southeast Asian groups celebrate New Year in Northeast Portland

New Year in the Park is a community cultural fest celebrating the New Year for most Southeast Asian countries, specifically Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Southeast Asian communities in the Portland metro area are gearing up for their most important and largest festival — New Year in the Park. The festival is a celebration of the New Year for most Southeast Asian countries, specifically Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar.

"It’s great representation for the communities for people who aren’t always represented, and also continues our tradition....our cultural heritage," said Anna Somvong, co-chair of New Year in the Park.

The festival gives Southeast Asian communities a chance to come together to celebrate and share their cultural heritage with the general public. Attendees can expect cultural dances, food, vendors and music performances, along with more traditional practices like the blessing ceremony and more.

New Year in the Park was founded by Saron Khut, owner of Mekong Bristo, in 2014. Like most festivals, it was cancelled for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it made its return last year.

The festival will take place at Glenhaven Park in Northeast Portland on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Siskiyou Street on Saturday, April 29th. The programming will run from 9:30 a.m. through 6 p.m.

"We are anticipating a big turnout because of the beautiful weather. Come one, come all, everybody is invited, pets are invited and admission is free. It’s open to all communities, not just Southeast Asian communities," said Samvong.

New Year in the Park is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that is fully funded by donors from the community. It is proudly sponsored by the Cambodian-American Community of Oregon. Visit newyearinthepark.com for more information on how to get involved.

