LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — While times like these are stressful, they often also bring out the good people are doing for others.



In the Lincoln City area, for some businesses, it's all about people over profits right now.

It's making sure people who can't leave their homes get a hot meal.



The Grill 1646 has teamed up with a number of other local businesses to help people who have health issues and may not be able to go out to get food during the coronavirus pandemic.



Last week they gave out nearly 260 hot meals on Tuesday and Thursday. Volunteers with the Eagles Lodge coordinated and delivered the food straight to people's doors.

The grill has donated most of the food and Oceans Apart A Taste of Aloha Catering is cooking it.

It's the full meal deal, including cupcakes from My Petite Sweet, coffee from Left Coast Coffee, and dinner rolls as well as bread from Depoe Baykery.

“He donated 120 loaves of bread,” said Dan Clanton in a Facebook video. He’s the owner of The Grill 1646.

If you scroll The Grill's Facebook page, it’s apparent how much the business’ efforts are appreciated. One comment says, “I'm one of the immune-compromised, this makes me cry tears of joy and my thanks to all out there who are making this possible.”

“The comments on Facebook are what keeps us going,” said Clanton.

Next week, even more meals will be available. The plan is to deliver 200 hot meals on Tuesday and another 200 on Thursday. Clanton said they’re delivering meals all the way from Salishan to Neskowin.

If you or someone you know in that area of the Oregon coast needs help with a hot meal, there's still time to get on the list. Visit The Grill 1646's Facebook page, then scroll to find the name and number of the contact with the Eagles Lodge. Clanton said the Eagles Lodge representative is keeping tabs of addresses and the number of meals to be delivered.

“We couldn't do it alone. All of our businesses are pretty much shut down with of all of this but we know there's a need and sometimes it's people before profits,” Clanton said.

He said he plans to keep handing out free meals so long as supplies keep coming.

They've got this upcoming week covered and are now looking into the week after that.