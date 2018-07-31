PORTLAND, Ore. — The latest numbers are in, and when it comes to e-scooters in Portland, it looks like they are a hit. People took 5,000 rides on them over the weekend.

But, there are also some problems with the pilot program. One issue is at the Riverplace Esplanade in Southwest Portland. It's where Susan West and a group of neighbors and business owners say they watched over the weekend as e-scooter riders swerved, nearly hitting people along the esplanade.

"It scared me to death," West said.

The popular tourist spot always draws crowds, but this weekend, she said, was particularly crowded and dangerous.

"I jumped aside many, many times and stood in front of people... to keep someone else from being hit," she said.

The problem, she said, is not e-scooters alone. The pathway that runs right in front of the restaurants and businesses is designated multi-use.

So, in addition to pedestrians walking along it, you'll also find lots of bicycles.

Cyclist Richard Gross rides it every so often. He makes sure to do it slow and be respectful of pedestrians.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"This is just a nice bike route it connects the two ends so we enjoy coming through here," he said.

However, not all cyclists are being respectful. Which is why for years now the group Friends of Riverplace has been trying to convince the city to designate the stretch of the esplanade as "pedestrian only."

Business owner Laurie Ogan even made her own signs in an attempt to keep rolling traffic out.

"This weekend the scooters... were just... racing through," she said.

Portland's Bureau of Transportation acknowledged there was a problem this weekend. Per city code, e-scooters are not allowed in Portland parks and the Riverplace Esplanade is a designated city park.

On Monday, a city crew put out new signs to encourage e-scooter riders to stay off the esplanade and instead take the bike path around it.

As for keeping bicycles off the high-traffic stretch, Portland Parks & Recreation said it is tracking complaints, but at this point has no plans to ban bikes.

© 2018 KGW