PORTLAND, Ore. — As the school year ramps up, some Uber and Lyft drivers report seeing customers under 18 years old using their services by themselves.

KGW News has spoken with representatives from both ride share companies, who say they do not allow their drivers to transport anyone under 18.

However, some of those rides can be "scheduled" by parents who themselves have Uber or Lyft credentials, or kids with smart phones can sign up for those services and lie about their age.

In either case, representatives from Uber and Lyft both say it's up to the driver whether or not to give someone underage a ride.

"Bottom line is, drivers can ask for ID if someone appears to look under 18 and if they don’t want to give them a ride, they can cancel it and report the issue to Uber," Andrew Hasbun with Uber Safety said.

If the issue is reported to Uber, the rider's account can be disabled.

Darlene Brown, who has been driving Uber and Lyft in Arkansas for three years, said it's her mission to educate parents and children how dangerous this can be.

"When you go and arrive at a house with these kids waiting to ride, what do you do? I ask to speak to the parent because I need to inform them I can't take the kids. I can't just pull away and leave the kid standing there," she explained. "I love kids. I know they'd be safe with me, but unfortunately, there's nothing that covers me to take the children. It's against Uber policy and I can't risk losing my ability to drive for Uber just for taking one kid. I can't risk that."

Her youngest customer? An 8-year-old boy.

Statement from Lyft:

Per Lyft's terms of service, unaccompanied minors are not permitted on the platform. Children are welcome to join adult passengers in a ride, but aren't permitted to ride alone in a Lyft vehicle.

