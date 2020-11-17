Some shoppers again stocking up, causing stores to sell out

New retail restrictions in both Oregon and Washington have some shoppers buying more than they would otherwise but grocery chains say the supply chain is stronger.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Stores, big and small, are seeing empty shelves already.

We're seeing a bit of a repeat from earlier this year, when panic buying took over and shoppers hoarded some of the essentials. Washington Governor Jay Inslee is calling it out.



“That is really unnecessary and most unhelpful right now. Our supply chain is strong, buying up everything you can get your hands on hurts everybody and there's just no necessity of it right now,” said Inslee at a Sunday news conference where the governor laid out the new COVID-19 restrictions.

Tammie Hetrick, president and CEO of WA Food Industry Association, represents independent grocers, convenience stores and suppliers. She asked for shoppers to have patience with grocers.

"The biggest advice we've been giving is to consumers: be understanding of the stores and employees," said Hetrick. "They're doing the best they can, we're trying to follow a lot of mandates, the mask mandate has been challenging for a lot of customers who are frustrated they have to wear a mask every time they come in a store, mostly we're trying to say, understand those employees are only following the rules they're given. We're trying to make sure we have everything you need, food, supplies, everything, especially as we go into the holiday season."

Hetrick said she wished that the business community could have been involved in more of the decision making in terms of capacity rules and COVID-19 restrictions.

"I understand that we're in a very serious situation and we have to do something to slow this down but I wish we could've been more engaged in the decision making and maybe helped with some ideas that could move us in a different direction," said Hetrick.



At a QFC store, they saw a run on toilet paper and other necessary supplies on Sunday, and people already shopping for Thanksgiving.



“Normally they might have waited until a few days before Thanksgiving, but I think a lot of people are trying to get it done now and make sure they have everything they need,” said QFC representative Tiffany Sanders. “We have plenty of food in the supply chain, but we need people to buy only what they need right now. “



Everyday Deals Grocery Liquidators is a locally owned chain of four stores, that offers deep discounts on lots of grocery items, starting with produce.



Right now the shelves are bare where toilet paper and cleaning supplies usually are. Owner Jason Morris said, so far, it's not as bad as last spring and there is more product on the way.

