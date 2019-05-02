PORTLAND, Ore. — There are some school closures in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, but the Willamette Valley is expected to stay above freezing into Monday morning.
The school closures are primarily in the Columbia River Gorge, where snow is expected to hammer the area east of Bonneville Dam through Wednesday, according to KGW chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino.
“They’ll be measuring that in feet, not inches,” he said.
Some areas in east Multnomah and Clark counties still have lingering snow from over the weekend, leading to school late starts on Monday.
In the Willamette Valley, southerly winds are expected to keep temperatures at low elevation levels above freezing overnight into Monday. The snow level is expected to be between 500 and 1,000 feet for much of the upcoming week, according to Zaffino.
“Right now, I think we’re looking at mainly rain for the valley,” he said.
But that didn’t stop some people on the valley floor from getting a show from Mother Nature on Sunday night. The National Weather Service said a lightning strike was detected in the Raleigh Hills-Oregon Zoo area. Charles Akimoto was driving near West Burnside and Skyline Boulevard when his vehicle's dashcam caught the flash.
Beyond the metro area, the weather service said the Coast Range passes and Cascade foothills will likely see a mix of rain and snow through Tuesday.
Mount Hood will see anywhere from three to four feet of snow, depending on elevation, by Wednesday.
Friday/Saturday snow
Snow fell in much of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon Friday night and Saturday morning, although snow totals varied widely across the region.
Heavy snow fell in Clark and Cowlitz counties in southwest Washington, where snowfall began late Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service said Longview got 7 inches of snow, Camas got 8 inches, and parts of Vancouver got 4 inches.
Although the snow arrived later, east Multnomah County also got several inches. A foot of snow fell at Bonneville Dam and Gresham saw 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Four inches fell in Troutdale and parts of east Portland got 2-4 inches.
Downtown Portland got a trace to 2 inches of snow, which arrived early Saturday morning.
The metro area west and south of Portland, such as Lake Oswego, Beaverton and Hillsboro, didn't get more than a dusting. Areas west of Hillsboro, such as Forest Grove, got a few inches of snow.
The National Weather Service said areas where warm, southerly winds were stronger got little to no snow, while areas closer to the cold, east winds got more.
Similarly to the disparity in snowfall, there was a significant difference in road conditions. Areas that received several inches of snow had icy roads Saturday morning, which led to numerous crashes. But roads in the metro area west of Portland were in good shape.
Portland General Electric reported a number of outages Saturday morning, mostly in Clackamas and Washington counties, due to weather conditions, equipment failures and at least one crash.
Clark Public Utilities had several thousand outages, but service was mostly restored by mid-morning Saturday.
Many school districts in the Portland metro area and Clark County rescheduled or canceled events planned for over the weekend.
The weekend snow storm follows one that created problems on the roads Feb. 4 and led to school closures throughout southwest Washington and western Oregon on Feb. 5.
