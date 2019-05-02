PORTLAND, Ore. — Much of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon saw snow this weekend, leaving roads slick and icy.

Meteorologist Keely Chalmers has reported seeing several ice-covered roads Sunday morning:

Multnomah County also issued a warning for ice-covered streets on the eastside of the county:

As temperatures warm Sunday morning, the roads will thaw. 

However, meteorologist Rod Hill expects there to be rain and sleet present into Sunday evening.

Flurries in scattered places started off Sunday morning. Meteorologist Rod Hill expects rain to hit the coast around 2 p.m. Sunday, warning that all elevations may see an icy mix.

He calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow at 500 feet of elevation and above. 

The National Weather Service said there is a chance of snow showers and flurries, and warned that roads could be icy on Sunday night. 

The east side may stay cold and see an icy mix that could be sleet or freezing rain, according to Hill. Gresham and Troutdale may warm up to rain instead of an icy mix eventually, but Hill said it is a close call.

National Weather Service

Hill said the snow level will rise 1,000 feet overnight Sunday. Snow in the Gorge can be expected through Tuesday.

Drivers on Sunday morning should still expect snow-covered roads in the Columbia River Gorge, Coast Range and Cascades, where snow amounts reached 6 inches or more.

NWS issued a Special Weather Statement for unseasonably cold weather early Sunday morning as temperatures dropped into the 20s along the coast, and into the middle and upper teens for the Portland/Vancouver metro area.

Mt. Hood will see anywhere from 20"-40" of snow by Tuesday, depending on elevation.

Friday/Saturday snow

Snow fell in much of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon Friday night and Saturday morning, although snow totals varied widely across the region.

Heavy snow fell in Clark and Cowlitz counties in southwest Washington, where snowfall began late Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service said Longview got 7 inches of snow, Camas got 8 inches, and parts of Vancouver got 4 inches.

Although the snow arrived later, east Multnomah County also got several inches. A foot of snow fell at Bonneville Dam and Gresham saw 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Four inches fell in Troutdale and parts of east Portland got 2-4 inches.

Downtown Portland got a trace to 2 inches of snow, which arrived early Saturday morning.

The metro area west and south of Portland, such as Lake Oswego, Beaverton and Hillsboro, didn't get more than a dusting. Areas west of Hillsboro, such as Forest Grove, got a few inches of snow.

The National Weather Service said areas where warm, southerly winds were stronger got little to no snow, while areas closer to the cold, east winds got more.

Similarly to the disparity in snowfall, there was a significant difference in road conditions. Areas that received several inches of snow had icy roads Saturday morning, which led to numerous crashes. But roads in the metro area west of Portland were in good shape.

ODOT

Portland General Electric reported a number of outages Saturday morning, mostly in Clackamas and Washington counties, due to weather conditions, equipment failures and at least one crash.

Clark Public Utilities had several thousand outages, but service was mostly restored by mid-morning Saturday.

Many school districts in the Portland metro area and Clark County rescheduled or canceled events planned for over the weekend.

The weekend snow storm follows one that created problems on the roads Feb. 4 and led to school closures throughout southwest Washington and western Oregon on Feb. 5.

