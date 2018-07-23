PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler's office said protesters have until midnight on Tuesday to leave the Occupy ICE PDX camp near the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding facility in Southwest Portland.

The mayor's office did not say whether police would begin clearing out the camp at midnight. On Monday, eviction notices were posted at the camp and Wheeler announced that the city is encouraging protesters to "peacefully disengage."

Less than two dozen campers remained at the camp Tuesday evening. Some protesters from the faction Abolish ICE announced they were leaving because the camp was hurting the cause.

Some clearing out going on, from the south end of the Occupy Ice PDX camp. It unclear how many are still inside and how many will stay, despite the vacate notice. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/dhY5BRrt6k — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) July 24, 2018

For the first five weeks of the occupation, Wheeler, who also serves as police commissioner, declined to involve the Portland Police Bureau in the demonstration against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"It’s time to move on to the second phase of this. To a more sustainable front that focuses on immigration policy over the next months and years," Wheeler said on Monday.

On Monday night, notices were posted at the camp telling protesters to clear out by Tuesday.

"Persons who have not vacated any campsite will be subject to citation or arrest by police,” the notice says.

This is the notice given to #OccupyICEPDX protesters telling them to clear out camps by tomorrow. “Persons who have not vacated any campsite will be subject to citation or arrrest by police.” pic.twitter.com/y6dCkT1oZI — Kyle Iboshi (@KyleIboshi) July 24, 2018

Wheeler didn't say how he plans to clear the camp.

"I don’t think we’re in a position to reveal any tactics," Wheeler said.

Wheeler made the announcement alongside Portland's police chief Danielle Outlaw, commissioner Chloe Eudaly and fire marshal Nate Takara. Watch the full press conference

"The occupy camp is not sustainable, especially with the wooden structures," Wheeler said.

Occupy ICE PDX responded to Wheeler on Facebook by saying, "We move when ICE moves, Ted." The group also tweeted, "Camp consensus: We don’t move until ICE is out of Portland and abolished."

During a press conference near the camp Monday night, a spokesman for the Occupy ICE PDX said the campers aren't going anywhere, and plan to stand their ground.

The Occupy ICE PDX demonstration began on June 19 at the ICE facility. Protesters blocked employees from leaving the parking lots.

"Portland residents have a right to free speech and a right to demonstrate against policies that they believe are unjust and immoral," Wheeler said on Monday.

Occupy ICE PDX is primarily made up of Portland-area activists. The group is demonstrating against Trump’s immigration policies and ICE, the federal immigration enforcement agency that carries out the policies.

"There’s really two factions at the camp. There’s Abolish ICE, who initiated the protest in the camp, and then there’s Occupy ICE," said Eudaly on Monday. "And Abolish ICE is led by individuals who are more representative of the impacted communities and they have publicly stated (Monday) that occupation is a tactic, not a strategy, and this a long-haul effort and they are moving on. So what we’re hoping is that the other faction follows suit because we should be listening to the voices of the people who are most impacted by these policies.

Federal officers have arrested at least 18 people during the five-week protest.

On Sunday, a food cart owner near the encampment told KGW that he was closing his business after protesters repeatedly threatened his daughter while she worked at the cart.

"We're concerned about life and safety issues," Wheeler said.

