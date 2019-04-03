PORTLAND, Ore. — Parts of Oregon are still without power a week after the major snowstorm hit, and it looks like it could be several more weeks before everything is fixed.

Douglas Electric Cooperative has crews working all over Southern Oregon, but say that in some of the worst-hit areas, it could be another three weeks before electricity is back on.

That includes the areas around Drain and Scottsburg.

The company said they've seen thousands of downed trees, hundreds of broken power poles, and miles of wire laying on the ground.