PORTLAND, Ore. — As security screeners continue to work without pay at airports across the country, some of the nation’s busiest airports are reporting long wait times.

Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported that passengers were waiting for nearly 90 minutes to get through its three security checkpoints on Monday.

The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday that despite Atlanta’s unusually long wait times, more than 99 percent of passengers nationwide waited less than 30 minutes to get through security on Monday, and 94 percent of the 1.89 million passengers waited less than 15 minutes.

At Portland International Airport, passengers waited for a maximum of 17 minutes in security lines Monday, according to the TSA. The wait was only four minutes for passengers who had TSA Precheck.

The partial government shutdown has led to missed paychecks for TSA workers across the country, and airports are having to adjust.

Miami International Airport closed one of its terminals for part of the weekend because twice as many TSA workers as usual were calling in sick. The TSA said Monday’s maximum wait time for passengers in Miami was 28 minutes.

The TSA reported a national rate of 6.8 percent of unscheduled absences Monday, compared to a 2.5 percent rate one year ago on the same day. Specific airport call-out information is generally not available to the public out of security concerns.