PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow fell in much of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon Friday night and Saturday morning, although snow totals varied widely across the region.
Heavy snow fell in Clark and Cowlitz counties in southwest Washington, where snowfall began late Friday afternoon. Although the snow arrived later, east Multnomah County also got several inches of snow. Downtown Portland was left with a dusting of snow, which arrived early Saturday morning.
The metro area west and south of Portland, such as Lake Oswego, Beaverton and Hillsboro, didn't get more than a dusting. Areas west of Hillsboro, such as Forest Grove, got a few inches of snow.
Photo gallery: February weekend snowstorm
Similarly to the disparity in snowfall, there was a significant difference in road conditions. Areas that received several inches of snow had icy roads Saturday morning, which led to numerous crashes. But roads in the metro area west of Portland were in good shape.
RELATED: Icy roads leads to several crashes in Portland area following snow
Drivers should expect snow-covered roads in the Columbia River Gorge, Coast Range and Cascades, where snow amounts will reach 6 inches or more.
What's your elevation? Check here
Portland General Electric reported a number of outages, mostly in Clackamas and Washington counties due to weather conditions, equipment failures and at least on crash.
Pacific Power was reporting a number of outages in southern Oregon.
Clark Public Utilities had several thousand outages, but service was mostly restored by mid-morning Saturday.
Many school districts in the Portland metro area and Clark County re-scheduled or canceled events planned for over the weekend.
Bookmark this page for weather delays and closures!
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Portland and Vancouver through 7 p.m. Salem and the north Willamette Valley is under a more cautious Winter Weather Advisory through 7 p.m.
Watch: Sky 8 over the winter storm
Saturday afternoon and evening is expected to be mostly dry with chilling temperatures that drop into the low 20s Saturday night, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.
"Mostly dry weather Saturday overnight with very cold temperatures in the valley of 20-25 degrees," Hill said. "Sunday daytime looks mostly dry, but snow picks up Sunday evening and more than 3 inches could fall into Monday morning."
More snow is likely Monday night into Tuesday, Hill said.
Get the new KGW Portland weather app
With this latest storm, nearly five feet of snow could fall on Mount Hood from through next Tuesday, according to Zaffino. Over four feet could fall at HooDoo ski area and nearly four feet at Mount Bachelor.
The weekend snow storm follows one that created problems on the roads Feb. 4 and led to school closures throughout southwest Washington and western Oregon on Feb.5.
More helpful links:
- Radar: on.kgw.com/radar
- Weather-related closures (mobile): on.kgw.com/closures
- Weather alerts on.kgw.com/weatheralerts
- 7-day: on.kgw.com/7day
Traffic links:
- Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts
- Traffic speed maps: kgw.com/traffic