PORTLAND, Ore. — The workweek hasn't seen its last chance for snow in the Portland area.

KGW Chief Meteorologist Matt Zaffino says Friday morning's snow showers will be similar to what we saw Thursday morning, but he expects the Willamette Valley floor to see wet snow that doesn't accumulate.

"There's really not a lot to be concerned with on the valley floor," Zaffino said.

Some areas above 500 feet could see up to an inch of snow, Zaffino said.

"(It's) Unlikely that we even get that much," said Zaffino.

Some good news: All moisture will end Friday night and the weekend will be dry with highs in the upper 40s.

VIDEO: Snowflakes at the Reserve golf course in Aloha on Wednesday

The last time Portland saw a 50-degree high was back on Groundhog Day, according to KGW Meteorologist Rod Hill. Since Feb. 2, Portland has seen all but one day with average temperatures below normal, including a record-low high temperature of 36 degrees on Feb. 27.

When will we see normal temperatures for this time of year? Hill says the majority of weather outlook models have shown the extreme cold breaking in mid-March

Normal mid-March daytime highs are usually between 55-60 degrees, Hill said.

