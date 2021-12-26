Snow closings, delays around Oregon and Washington

Winter weather means closures and delays. Here's a list.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow and winter weather means closures and delays. Here's a list to keep you up to date:

Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center: Will open delayed at 10 a.m. on Dec. 27. Delayed scheduled affects all Virginia Garcia clinics. If you have an appointment before 10 a.m. your care team will contact you to reschedule. You do not need to contact the clinic.

Tillamook Bay Comm. College: Will open two hours late on Dec. 27.

Chemeketa Community College: Will be closed on Dec. 27. There will be no remote or face to face classes or services. More info here.

Horizon Christian - Tualatin: Will be closed on Dec. 27.

Three Rivers Christian: All campuses closed and no preschool on Dec. 27.

Salem-Keizer School District: All Salem-Keizer Public School meal sites and district offices will be closed on Dec 27.

Salem Academy: Will be closed with childcare canceled on Dec. 27



Cornerstone Christian Acad.: Will open at late at 9 a.m. on Dec. 27.