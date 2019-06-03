PORTLAND, Ore. — Some snow showers pushed through the coast range Friday morning, and accumulated in areas west of Beaverton. But very little accumulation made it's way to Portland, where the temperature stayed above freezing.

"The rest of Friday will bring rain showers and sun breaks, with highs again in the 40s," said KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness. "It's possible we see some small hail in the heavier showers that pop this afternoon."

Those clouds will clear on Friday night.

"The rest of the weekend will be mainly clear, even as the cool temperatures continue," McGinness said. "Weekend highs will be in the upper 40s."

Rain returns Monday night. But as that dries out again Wednesday and Thursday, warmer weather should arrive and send our highs back into the 50s, finally.

The last time Portland saw a 50-degree high was back on Groundhog Day, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill. Since Feb. 2, Portland has seen all but one day with average temperatures below normal, including a record-low high temperature of 36 degrees on Feb. 27.

When will we see normal temperatures for this time of year? Hill said the majority of weather outlook models show the extreme cold breaking in mid-March

Normal mid-March daytime highs are usually between 55 and 60 degrees, he said.

