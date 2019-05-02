PORTLAND, Ore. — Up to four inches of snow is expected to fall in the Portland metro area beginning Friday night and continuing into Saturday, according to KGW chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino.

KGW viewers reported snow was falling in Castle Rock, Kelso and Longview at around 4 p.m.

KGW's Kyle Iboshi reports snow is falling in the Interstate 5 corridor near Longview.

The National Weather Service said a snow/rain mix will likely come to the Portland metro area after 5 p.m.

Zaffino expects that wintry mix to transition to all snow between 9 p.m. and midnight. He said it could be sooner north of Portland and later for areas south of the Rose City.

Latest KGW forecast

"Some light snow lingers in and near the Cascades," Zaffino said at about 3 p.m. Friday. "Snowing hard as far south as Olympia, already 5 inches in Seattle."

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday. The weather service timeline was a little ahead of Zaffino's warning that the transition from rain to snow could start during the evening commute.

Watch: Portland officials discuss winter weather plan

"Plan on snow and ice covered roads tonight and Saturday," the NWS said Friday. "Travel conditions will deteriorate quickly tonight as temperatures fall below freezing. There is a small chance freezing may occur before this evening`s commute is over."

Many school districts in the Portland metro area and Clark County have re-scheduled or canceled events planned for Friday night and over the weekend.

KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness said he expects 1-4 inches of snow through Saturday in the Willamette Valley, 2-6 inches for elevations between 500 and 1,000 feet, 6-10 inches in the Coast Range, 6-12 inches in the Columbia River Gorge, and 8-12+ inches in the Cascades.

Snowfall potential from Feb. 8-9

KGW

Zaffino said any snow that falls will likely stick around for a while, as temperatures drop into the 20s Friday and Saturday nights.

During a Facebook live chat on Friday, Zaffino said this system looks similar to the Jan. 2017 snowstorm that dropped about a foot of snow in Portland. He cautioned that just become the systems look similar, it doesn't mean Portland will get a foot of snow.

"That doesn't mean it's going to be as heavy or last as long," Zaffino said

More snowfall is expected on Sunday evening, according to Zaffino. He said he wouldn't be surprised if there ends up being delays or school closures on Monday.

Snow is also expected to fall on Tuesday.

With this latest storm, nearly five feet of snow could fall on Mount Hood from through next Tuesday, according to Zaffino. Over four feet could fall at HooDoo ski area and nearly four feet at Mount Bachelor.

The weekend snow storm follows one that created problems on the roads Feb. 4 and led to school closures throughout southwest Washington and western Oregon on Feb.5.

