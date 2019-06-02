PORTLAND, Ore. — On a long, steep drop of a road called Hazeltine, off Northwest Skyline Boulevard, the speed limit for cars is 20 mph. It applied more to sleds on an icy Tuesday morning.



And with school out for 49,000 kids across the Portland area, four young women from Lincoln High school, sophomores, grabbed their sleds and let 'er rip.

Their laughter and screams could be heard for blocks, mixing joy and fear and adventure all into one riotous good sound.

The hill is so long you can ride gravity for two or three blocks.

Snowy icy mornings like this bring the normal routine to a stop in some areas with steep slopes in the West Hills of Portland.

It gives new neighbors a chance to soak up the experience.

Mathew Kahl and his family just moved here from Atlanta.

“This is beautiful. This is our first winter in Oregon and so, it’s a pleasant sight, I’ve been waiting for it,” he said.

Theresa Davis moved in to the neighborhood 14 years ago.

“Its really exciting here cause it only comes once or twice a year so it’s really, you know, exciting,” she said as she watched her 12-year-old son Charlie fly down the hill on his plastic sled.

The teens from Lincoln High School, friends who live in the neighborhood, said they hope school is canceled again tomorrow. A couple hope to miss a French test.

But either way, this was the moment for fun, before the ice melted, no matter your age.



“No way! Never too old—no one’s too old to go sledding!” they yelled before heading down the hill again.