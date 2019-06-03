ROCHESTER, Wash — In their 7 years of marriage, Willie and Leah Randall have taken lots of pictures. Like a lot us, they've taken some celebrating a birthday, a trip to Disneyland and the announcement of their pregnancy.

"I think we take pictures for everything. I think growing up, looking back at pictures, being able to see memories. I want my kids to be able to share in those experiences," Leah said.

They have three children. Tucker is 5, Danner is 4 and Eleanor just over a year old.

When Eleanor was born, the Washington couple knew they were done having kids.

"We have 3 healthy, amazing, beautiful kids. You can't ask for anything else," Leah said.

So Willie scheduled a vasectomy for the day after Valentine's day.

After work on Feb. 15, he showed up to the doctor's office to meet his wife.

"I get out of the car, walk over to the van where she's parked and she hands me a T-shirt. What the heck is this?" Willie said.

Leah had ordered a shirt with the caption, "The swim team may have been cut, but the coach will never retire!"

Willie and went in for the surgery, and Leah took a picture marking the end of his baby-making days. Willie had a grin on his face and two thumbs up.

"They let me do the final snip, which was pretty awesome!" Leah said.

When they got home, the party had only begun. Leah had ordered T-shirts for the three kids, each with the words, "Swim Team Survivor" and the year they were born.

Then to top it all off, Leah ordered a cake from the local bakery. A vanilla cake with Bavarian cream and frosting in the shape of little swimmers on top, with the words "Snip, Snip, Hooray!"

The cake celebrating Willie's vasectomy.

Randall family

"I went in there, kinda explained how I wanted it. She kinda looked at me a little funny at first. She said that's different," said Leah. "When I went to pick it up, she said a lot of people kept looking over her shoulder and was like is that really what I think it is and she was like yup, it is, so it was pretty good."

Leah posted the photos on Facebook as a way to let her personal Facebook friends and family know. It was widely shared, racking up 8,000 shares in a matter of days. Then websites like Unilad and The Dad shared their post and the shares went through the roof.

"That day it went from like 8-12k and then I was like alright I gotta go back to work. I looked like once a night and it went up 5-10k a day, I was like wow, this is nuts!" Willie said.

The post has now been shared over 42,000 times, something the couple never imagined.

They've also had people question why they shared what some view as a private affair.

"Why not be happy that you're done and you're happy about it. Your family's complete. Be happy with what you've got," Leah said.

"I've got 3 healthy kids," Willie added.