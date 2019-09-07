PORTLAND, Ore. — A new Oregon license plate featuring Smokey Bear will be available for purchase starting today.

Keep Oregon Green, a Salem-based nonprofit organization focused on the reduction of human-caused wildfires, began a campaign in December 2018 to make the Smokey Bear license plates a reality.

In order for Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services to sell the plates, the organization had to sell 3,000 vouchers. The vouchers cost $40 and the organization reached its goal of 3,000 in less than a month.

The plates are ready for purchase and vouchers can be redeemed at DMVs starting today.

Keep Oregon Green partnered with the U.S. Forest Service and the Oregon Department of Forestry to create the license plate, which features an image of Smokey's head on the left side and deep green trees covering the rest.

For more information, please visit drivewithsmokey.com.