No one injured after small plane crashes near Hillsboro Airport

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A small plane crashed just outside the Hillsboro Airport and ended up along a busy road Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue.
Officials said the plane crashed through a fence near the end of the airport runway and came to a stop at Northeast Evergreen Road near Northeast 25th Avenue around 4:50 p.m.
The two people on board walked away from the crash and did not require medical attention.
Both eastbound lanes of Northeast Evergreen Road were temporarily closed because of the crash. Hillsboro police said they would remain closed for several hours while the plane is removed.
Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said police were working to secure the damaged fence for the airport.
