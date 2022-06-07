No one injured after small plane crashes near Hillsboro Airport

Officials said the plane damaged a fence near the end of the airport runway and came to a stop along Northeast Evergreen Road, blocking eastbound traffic.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A small plane crashed just outside the Hillsboro Airport and ended up along a busy road Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue.

Officials said the plane crashed through a fence near the end of the airport runway and came to a stop at Northeast Evergreen Road near Northeast 25th Avenue around 4:50 p.m.

The two people on board walked away from the crash and did not require medical attention.

Both eastbound lanes of Northeast Evergreen Road were temporarily closed because of the crash. Hillsboro police said they would remain closed for several hours while the plane is removed.

We are currently working airplane crash on NE Evergreen Rd. just east of North E. 25th Ave. Both lanes eastbound of NE Evergreen Parkway will be closed for several hours while the airplane is removed. There were two people inside the airplane who are not injured during the crash. pic.twitter.com/TTlud5j7HW — Hillsboro Police Dpt (@HillsboroPolice) June 8, 2022

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said police were working to secure the damaged fence for the airport.